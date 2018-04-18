The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

Business, Companies

Vedanta gets NCLT nod for Electrosteel takeover

FINANCIAL CHRONICLE
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 8:27 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 12:01 pm IST

The 270-day resolution deadline stipulated by IBC ended Tuesday.

According to sources, the resolution plan involved close to Rs 5,300 crore cash payout and a haircut of 60 per cent of the total banks’ debt.
  According to sources, the resolution plan involved close to Rs 5,300 crore cash payout and a haircut of 60 per cent of the total banks’ debt.

New Delhi: The NCLT on Tuesday approved the resolution plan submitted by Vedanta for Electrosteel Steels, making it first among the 12 large stressed accounts identified by RBI last year to get resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in an order said the “resolution plan of corporate debtor Electrosteel Steels which is approved by the CoC with a voting share of 100 per cent under Section 31 (1) of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016” has been approved, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The approved resolution plan will come into force with immediate effect, according to the order. The 270-day resolution deadline as stipulated by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, ended on Tuesday.

According to sources, the resolution plan involved close to Rs 5,300 crore cash payout and a haircut of 60 per cent of the total banks’ debt. Electrosteel Steels owes lenders more than Rs 13,000 crore, of which about Rs 5,000 crore to State Bank of India alone.

“Lenders will get a stake in the company close to around 5 per cent and Vedanta will also infuse a fresh capital of Rs 500-700 crore in form of equity as part of their turnaround plan,” sources told PTI.

Vedanta in a statement said “one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries will subscribe to the share capital of Electrosteel for an aggregate amount of Rs 1,805 crore ($275.7 million) and provide additional funds aggregating to Rs 3,515 crore ($536.9 million) by way of debt.” “Upon implementation of the resolution plan, the company will hold approximately 90 per cent of the paid up share capital of Electrosteel,” it said. The remaining 10 per cent stake will be held by Electrosteel’s existing shareholders and financial creditors, it added.

“The funds received by Electrosteel as debt and equity will be used to fully settle the debts owed to the existing financial creditors of Electrosteel, by payment of Rs 5,320 crore ($812.6 million),” the company said.

Renaissance Steel, one of the resolution applicants for Electrosteel Steels, had contested that Vedanta and Tatas were not eligible to bid as per Section 29A of the IBC. The eligibility test was crucial for Vedanta as the same could have an impact on other stressed assets like Essar Steel in which the group is one of the contenders.

Tags: vedanta, nclt, electrosteel, debts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cat still alive after being thrown 100ft from a tower block window

2

First person on Mars should be a woman, says NASA's chief astronaut trainer

3

Kalank: Karan Johar's multistarrer production to release on 19th April 2019

4

Getting used to my new identity: Jerome Hamon, ‘the man with three faces’

5

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham