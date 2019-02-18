Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

Business, Companies

An in-depth analysis of Patanjali’s invasion into the fashion segment

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 12:41 pm IST

Patanjali aims to open 100 apparel stores pan India within the next 12 – 18 months.

Patanjali also aims to mark its presence in the online retail sector before the end of FY19. (Photo: File)
 Patanjali also aims to mark its presence in the online retail sector before the end of FY19. (Photo: File)

Patanjali Ayurved, the Baba Ramdev led Indian consumer goods company, after making its mark in FMCG sector, has forayed into the fashion sector with the launch of Patanjali Paridhan in November last year. Patanjali opened its first store, which houses three sub labels – a menswear brand Sanskar, womenswear brand Aastha and a unisex sportswear brand Livfit – in New Delhi, as per Financial Express. 

After invading the fashion sector, the Indian consumer goods company is trying to maintain its status of ‘purely desi products’ in the fashion sector too. The firm recently launched an advertisement campaign for its fashion horizon.

Store expansion plan

Patanjali aims to open 100 apparel stores pan India within the next 12 – 18 months, and it also aims to mark its presence in the online retail sector before the end of FY19. While, the apparel line will soon enter e-commerce platforms like Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon.

Besides its exclusive outlet stores (EBOs), the company is poised to open small stores (800-1,000 sq ft) in multiple cities. “The concept behind the small stores is to stock only one of our sub-brands at a time,” stated Patanjali Paridhan, CEO, KN Singh. The small store would contain only womenswear, but not the complete Patanjali Paridhan range. “We are gradually trying to promote sub-brands individually, but our EBOs are aimed at building our brand”, describes Singh.

Moreover, Patanjali aims at varied retail channels – multi-brand outlets (MBOs), the shop-in-shop model, distribution through unorganised retailers and distributors, online retail, including institutional business, using which companies can purchase in bulk.

Till now, Patanjali Paridhan has eight operating outlets in New Delhi, Berhampur, Haridwar, Meerut and Aurangabad. The company hopes to open 20 stores before the end of 2019, including Jaipur, Agra, Patna and Nasik.

Foreign movement

Singh states, the fashion sector has turned out to be an alluring business arena for the spiritual guru. “The food and beverages sector commands around 12 per cent of the total retail industry, while the second largest category is fashion and accessories, which accounts for 10 per cent share.”

Keeping note of the middle and upper-middle-class consumers, Patanjali Paridhan has fixed its prices at Rs 699-Rs 1,499 for menswear, and at Rs 999-Rs 2,499 for womenswear.

Patanjali is doing everything possible to promote its apparel brands. As per the industry estimates, a budget of Rs 1 crore has been allocated for advertising in FY19.

“We are going to go all out. Apart from digital, print, TV and radio, we are also trying to promote our brand in movie theatres,” Singh says.

The campaign, Tann Maan Dhan Indiapan, has been crafted “to remind people of the rich heritage of fashion that we have surrendered in the blind pursuit of western fashion”.

Will the emphasis on ‘Indianness’ work? Saurabh Uboweja, CEO of management consulting firm Brands of Desire, says while Patanjali has been successful in the FMCG category, a similar approach will not work in the fashion category.

“When it comes to fashion, it can’t rely on Indianness or ethnicity as the differentiator, as there are plenty of established brands in the market,” he says. “Patanjali Paridhan has no clear positioning; I don’t think it’s going to be a viable long-term business proposition,” Uboweja adds.

(With agency input)

Tags: patanjali, patanjali paridhan, patanjali ayurved, baba ramdev

Latest From Business

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File | PTI)

Will meet bank heads on Feb 21 on transmission of rate cut: Shaktikanta Das

The programme covers periodic services, minor repairs, dry wash and car cleaning at a location of the customer's preference.

Hyundai commences doorstep repairs and servicing

Though aimed at fleet owners, the CNG Aspire can also be bought as a passenger car.

Ford launches CNG variants of Aspire; prices begin from Rs 6.27 lakh

The capital infusion comes at a time when NPAs are declining and recoveries are improving.

Liquidity constraints continue in the market despite bank recoveries: FICCI-IBA

MOST POPULAR

1

Report says Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request

2

'Plant 50 trees in govt school': HC to molestator while granting bail

3

KJ Alphons gets troll for posting selfie with soldier's coffin, later clarifies

4

Apple working on a foldable phone

5

Here’s how Siri could be a combined strength with Assistant and Alexa

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham