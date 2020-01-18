Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

Business, Companies

Judge slashes USD 8 bn Risperdal award against J&J to USD 6.8 mn

REUTERS
Published : Jan 18, 2020, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2020, 11:58 am IST

Johnson & Johnson said in October it faced lawsuits by 13,600 people over Risperdal.

Plaintiffs suing over the drug have said Johnson & Johnson concealed the link between Risperdal and excessive growth of female breast tissue in boys, known as gynecomastia.
 Plaintiffs suing over the drug have said Johnson & Johnson concealed the link between Risperdal and excessive growth of female breast tissue in boys, known as gynecomastia.

A Pennsylvania judge on Friday slashed to USD 6.8 million from USD 8 billion a punitive damages award against Johnson & Johnson to a man who said it failed to warn that boys using its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could grow breasts.

Judge Kenneth Powell of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas reduced the payout that a jury awarded October 8 to the plaintiff Nicholas Murray, a Maryland resident.

No reason was given for the reduction, which was disclosed in court records. Lawyers for Murray have said the punitive damages award was the first in thousands of lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit over Risperdal.

Murray claimed he had been prescribed the drug in 2003, when he was 9, to treat symptoms related to autism. He had previously been awarded USD 680,000 in compensatory damages.

Both sides pledged to appeal.

“The ruling is wrong (and) provides essentially no punishment for the worst of the worst of corporate misconduct,” Murray’s lawyer Thomas Kline said in an email. “We believe that when the merits are reviewed that the USD 8 billion will be reinstated.”

Johnson & Johnson said that while Powell “appropriately reduced the excessive punitive damages award,” he wrongly excluded evidence that Risperdal’s label “clearly and appropriately” outlined the risks of use.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Risperdal in 1993 to treat schizophrenia and bipolar mania in adults, and in 2006 for irritability associated with autism in children.

Plaintiffs suing over the drug have said Johnson & Johnson concealed the link between Risperdal and excessive growth of female breast tissue in boys, known as gynecomastia.

While doctors may prescribe many drugs as they see fit, including for off-label uses, Murray said Johnson & Johnson should have warned his doctors about Risperdal’s side effects.

Johnson & Johnson said in October it faced lawsuits by 13,600 people over Risperdal.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company agreed separately in 2013 to pay USD 2.2 billion to settle US criminal and civil probes into its marketing of Risperdal and two other drugs.

In late afternoon trading, Johnson & Johnson shares were up 74 cents at USD 148.94.

Tags: johnson & johnson

Latest From Business

The court’s rejection on Thursday of petitions by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and the now-defunct Tata Teleservices is likely to add to the financial woes of India’s telecoms sector. (Photo: PTI)

SC rejects plea for relief on USD 13 billion telco levy; Vodafone tumbles

STEM education firm provides STEM curriculum, teacher training and expertise in building STEM schools right from kindergarten to 12th grades.

How STEM is educating students in four specific disciplines for better approach

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 5 million to USD 3.697 billion, the data showed.

Forex reserves rise by USD 58 mn to record high of USD 461.21 bn

The transaction received strong backing from India’s thriving startup ecosystem as seen from the participation of several leading angel investors.

ProEves gears up to disrupt childcare industry, raises Rs 3.6 crore

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

2

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

3

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

4

Google's parent Alphabet joins USD 1 trillion club

5

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham