Reliance Industries Limited posts record Rs 9,516 crore profit in Q2

Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 | Last Update : 08:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period.
Its net profit stood at Rs 8,109 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement. RIL's revenue rose 54.5 per cent to Rs 1,56,291 crore during the said quarter.