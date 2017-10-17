The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017 | Last Update : 06:41 PM IST

Business, Companies

Air India to be sold off in parts, free from 'overall debt'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 17, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2017, 5:48 pm IST

Earlier in the year, the Union Cabinet gave 'in-principle' nod to the disinvestment of the national carrier.

Debt-reeling national airline Air India will not be sold as a single unit, according to sources familiar with the development. (File Photo)
 Debt-reeling national airline Air India will not be sold as a single unit, according to sources familiar with the development. (File Photo)

Mumbai: Debt-reeling national airline Air India will not be sold as a single unit, according to sources familiar with the development.

Earlier in the year, the Union Cabinet gave “in-principle” nod to the disinvestment of the national carrier that has a debt of over Rs 50,000 crore. A group of minister are working out the modalities of the process.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, each business of AI will be put out for sale as an “independent” unit, free from the overall debt.

Ever since the announcement of its disinvestment, key players like IndiGo, Tata Sons, Bird Group have expressed their interest in buying the public carrier.

 The date for finalising the divestment process has not been fixed, said the sources. Earlier it was also reported that Air India would be sold to “domestic buyers” with individual, profit generating, business arms only.

The government has already invited bids for appointment of legal and financial advisors to expedite the process. The group of ministers looking at the modalities are looking into various aspects like the treatment of unsustainable debts of the national carrier, hiving off certain assets to a shell company and de-merger and strategic disinvestment of three profit-making subsidiaries, among others.

AI’s five subsidiaries include Air India Express Limited (AIEL), Air India Air Transport Service Limited (AIATSL), Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Airline Allied Service Ltd (AASL) and Hotel Corporation of India (HCI). It also has a joint-venture with Singapore Air Transport Services (SATS) called AISATS.

Tags: air india debt, air india, air india disinvestment
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Smoking to be banned on Thai beaches

2

Japanese man creates coffee using garlic

3

Channel consciously sending nutcases into house: ex-host Arshad rips Salman’s Bigg Boss apart

4

BCCI submits suggestions on CoA's draft proposal on new constitution

5

Big bundle of joy: Baby weighing 7 kilos born in Vietnam

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham