Friday, Nov 15, 2019 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

Business, Companies

Vodafone Idea shares jump over 10 pc despite huge loss in Sep qtr

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2019, 2:35 pm IST

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore.

The stock moved up by similar margins on the NSE in early trade. It was trading at Rs 3.05, up 3.39 per cent.
 The stock moved up by similar margins on the NSE in early trade. It was trading at Rs 3.05, up 3.39 per cent.

New Delhi: Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday surged over 10 per cent despite the company posted a tremendous loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for September quarter.

On the BSE, the stock witnessed a jump of 10.16 per cent to Rs 3.25 in morning session. Later on, the scrip shed some of its gains and was trading 4.41 per cent up at Rs 3.08. The stock moved up by similar margins on the NSE in early trade. It was trading at Rs 3.05, up 3.39 per cent.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court order in the adjusted gross revenue case.

On the BSE, shares of Bharti Airtel gained 9.04 per cent to touch a high of Rs 395.45 apiece. After shedding some gains, the stock was trading 6.54 per cent up at Rs 386.35. The scrip rallied 9.13 per cent to Rs 395.60 on the NSE. It was trading at Rs 386.10, up 6.51 per cent.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday posted a staggering Rs 23,045 crore net loss for the second quarter ended September 30, due to provisioning of Rs 28,450 crore in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues. However, analysts said that Bharti Airtel has performed better than expected amid a challenging environment.

"Bharti posted strong operational performance with 1.9 per cent Q-o-Q revenue growth and 190bps Q-o-Q EBITDA margin expansion with strong performance in India as well as Africa. While 4G subscriber addition was also robust at 7.9 million, ARPU was steady at Rs 128. Consistently strong operational performance underscores the company's ability to execute amidst challenging environment," Edelweiss Securities Ltd said.

Amidst uncertainties with respect to the government's stance on AGR-related liabilities, Bharti Airtel is relatively well placed considering Rs 188 billion cash on books and its ability to raise requisite capital, it added. 

Tags: shares, revenue, loss, vodafone idea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh.

Current economic slowdown episodic, says N K Singh

In the international market, gold was trading at USD 1,466 an ounce and Silver at USD 16.86 per ounce in New York.

Gold prices slip by Rs 149 on weak global cues

The Supreme Court on November 15, paved the way for ArcelorMittal takeover of debt-ridden Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore and set aside the July 4

Look forward to close Essar Steel acquisition soon: ArcelorMittal

The broader NSE Nifty rose 23.35 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 11,895.45.

Sensex ends 70 points higher; Airtel rallies 8 per cent

MOST POPULAR

1

Instagram's 'like-count-hiding' experiment goes global

2

Telangana gets its first 'child-friendly' police station at Hyderabad's Medipally

3

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

4

With tilak and bricks, 1st-timers reach Ayodhya as temple workshop becomes 'tourist attraction'

5

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham