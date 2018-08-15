The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

Business, Companies

Patanjali brings back Kimbho chat app; official launch on Aug 27

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 5:00 pm IST

Kimbho app is now ready with new and advanced features.

More than two months after it was taken down hastily, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said that its messaging app 'Kimbho' is ready with new features and plans to re-launch it this month. (Photo: PTI)
 More than two months after it was taken down hastily, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said that its messaging app 'Kimbho' is ready with new features and plans to re-launch it this month. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: More than two months after it was taken down hastily, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said that its messaging app 'Kimbho' is ready with new features and plans to re-launch it this month.

The Haridwar-based firm has now put Kimbho's trail version on Google Play Store for downloads and plans to launch the app officially on August 27.

It will also be available on Apple App store shortly.

"Kimbho app is now ready with new and advanced features," said a tweet by Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna.

The FMCG firm will officially launch the app on August 27, 2018, after fixing the "shortcomings", he further said.

On May 31 this year, Patanjali had removed Kimbho, which means how are you or what's up in Sanskrit, from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, a day after the launch saying it was released only for one-day trial.

At that time, several technical experts has pointed out shortcomings in the app on security aspects.

Patanjali is pitching 'Kimbho' to be competitor of popular chat platform Facebook-owned Whatsapp.

When contacted Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI: "We have put the trail version of Kimbho on the google play store, so that we come to know about the shortcoming. We are open for any amendments for any errors and we have invited feed back from the people also".

According to him, this will be a "safe, secure and swadeshi" messaging platform.

"Now we are expecting millions download during the next 12 days of trail period and we have built a load capacity for that," he said, adding "on August 27, Union Minister for Road Nitin Gadkari along with Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna would launch the swadeshi app".

The company had said that time, it would launch the app officially soon, once its technical development phase is completed.

The company had claimed that it placed the new app on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store only for a day, that too for technical testing.

Patanjali, which is known for its range of FMCG products, had claimed that Kimbho had witnessed around 1.5 lakh downloads in the first three hours when its trial version was earlier put on Google Play Store and App Store for a day only.

Tags: patanjali, baba ramdev, messaging app, kimbho app
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai's Bandra station is 7th cleanest railway station in India

2

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

3

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

4

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

5

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham