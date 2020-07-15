Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

936,623

28,983

Recovered

593,080

20,968

Deaths

24,315

587

Maharashtra26766514900710695 Tamil Nadu147324973102099 Delhi115346932363446 Karnataka4407717391846 Gujarat43723305552070 Uttar Pradesh3972424981983 Telangana3774524840375 Andhra Pradesh3301917467408 West Bengal3283819931980 Rajasthan2557119169524 Haryana2262817090312 Madhya Pradesh1900513575673 Bihar1885313019143 Assam178081217451 Odisha14280986496 Jammu and Kashmir111736223195 Kerala8931443835 Punjab85115663213 Chhatisgarh4379327520 Jharkhand4225242836 Uttarakhand3686286750 Goa2753160718 Tripura218315382 Manipur167210200 Puducherry153182918 Himachal Pradesh130993810 Nagaland8963460 Chandigarh60044610 Arunachal Pradesh3871453 Meghalaya318462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim211860
  Business   Companies  15 Jul 2020  Biophore gets DCGI nod to manufacture, export Favipiravir
Business, Companies

Biophore gets DCGI nod to manufacture, export Favipiravir

PTI
Published : Jul 15, 2020, 6:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2020, 6:59 am IST

CEO of Biophore said all starting materials for making favipiravir are either sourced locally or have been developed in-house for use

Representative Image
  Representative Image

Hyderabad: Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, a city-based firm, has received license from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Favipiravir, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), used in the finished formulation to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

Besides DCGI's nod to produce the drug in India, it has been cleared for exports as well.

It also received approval in Turkey to export the API in collaboration with a local partner and additionally, the company is in talks with several Indian partners to commercialize the product in India and with Bangladesh and

Egypt-based companies for its export, Biophore India said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for pharmaceutical companies to step up and develop effective solutions quickly, without compromising on safety. We have ensured that our favipiravir meets the highest standards of quality," Founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Biophore, Manik Reddy Pullagurla said.

"Our manufacturing facilities comply with US and EU regulations and we have stringent internal impurity controls and quality checks to ensure that. Meeting favipiravir needs in India is our priority, and we have the capacity to scale up production to meet localrequirements, without compromising on our export co mmitments," he said.

Favipiravir is an antiviral agent that was initially discovered and developed because of its activity against another RNA (ribonucleic acid) virus, the influenza virus.

Apart from India and Turkey, it has already been approved for use against COVID-19 in Russia and parts of the Middle East while advanced stage trials are currently underway in other parts of the world.

CEO of Biophore, Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty said all starting materials and complex intermediates for making favipiravir are either sourced locally or have been developed in-house for use.

"We are confident that this API will help our country move several steps forward in our united fight against Covid-19,"Jagadeesh Babu said.

Biophore is also awaiting DCGI approval for a favipiravir finished dosage form.

Tags: hyderabad, covid-19 drug, coronavirus, pharmaceutical sector, biophore, dcgi, favipiravir
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Business

Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) said that a GST of 18 per cent will be levied on all alcohol-based hand sanitisers. (AFP Photo)

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers to attract 18% GST, says AAR

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo)

Zydus begins human trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. (PTI Photo)

Raghuram Rajan warns against 'unprecedented' rise in NPA levels in next 6 months

India’s auto sales volume will take another 3-4 years to reach 2018 levels. (PTI Photo)

India's auto sales volume will take 3-4 years to recover: SIAM

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham