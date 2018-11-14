The Asian Age | News

Stunned Bansal denies charges, will remain on Flipkart board

FINANCIAL CHRONICLE | MINI TEJASWI
Published : Nov 14, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Binny Bansal has strongly refuted the allegations of “serious personal misconduct.

Binny Bansal quit as Chairman and Group CEO of Flipkart on Tuesday.
Mumbai: Binny Bansal, who quit as Chairman and Group CEO of Flipkart, has strongly refuted the allegations of “serious personal misconduct” raised against him by an unnamed complainant.

In a detailed email sent out to Flipkart employees on Monday he said, “These have been challenging times for my family and me. I am concerned that this may become a distraction for the company and the team. In light of these circumstances, I feel it is best to step away as Chairman and Group CEO.” 

Bansal said for some time, he has been mulling over the right time to step away from an operating role at Flipkart Group. “My plan was to continue in my current role for a few more quarters to complete the transition after closing the deal with Walmart. However, my decision to step down has been accelerated by certain personal events that have taken place in the recent past.”

Giving an account of the issue he wrote,

“These events relate to a claim of serious personal misconduct made against me, which was uncorroborated after a thorough investigation completed by an independent law firm. The allegations left me stunned and I strongly deny them. The investigation, however, did bring to light lapses in judgment, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how I responded to the situation.”

Bansal’s email read, “Since co-founding Flipkart, with modest resources in 2007, the journey we have embarked on together has been arduous and rewarding, culminating with the fantastic news of our partnership with Walmart earlier this year. They have been great partners and I am optimistic about our future together.”

The email further said, he would continue to be a large shareholder in the company and also would continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. “I am convinced that the company is in great hands with our experienced leaders - Kalyan, Ananth and Sameer. They have done an exceptional job running the businesses for many years now and with the support of Walmart that I have experienced, will continue to lead the company to even greater successes in the future.”

Bansal concluded his email saying: “I thank you for all the goodwill that you’ve shown towards me over the years. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to help get us to where we are today. I look forward to seeing Flipkart scale greater heights in the coming years.”

