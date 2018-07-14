The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

Business, Companies

Mukesh Ambani becomes Asia’s richest person

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 6:08 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 11:06 am IST

Though Mr Ambani’s wealth halved in 2009 to $19.5 billion, his net worth hovered around $20 billion till this year.

Mukesh Ambani (Photo: PTI)
 Mukesh Ambani (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday raced past Alibaba founder Jack Ma to earn Asia’s richest person tag.

After the market hours on Friday, Mr Ambani was worth $44.3 billion compared to $44 billion of Mr Ma. The shares of Mr Ambani’s company appreciated by 1.6 per cent on Friday over his plans to diversify the petrochemical major into a market leader in the Indian e-commerce space.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Mr Deven Choksey, managing director at Mumbai-based K.R. Choksey Sha-res and Securities Pvt. Ltd, attributed RIL’s plans in the telecom and ecommerce sectors for the growth in the share price.

“Jio is the biggest driver behind the surge in Reliance shares. With Jio, Mr Ambani has created a highway. He will also provide you cars and say you drive in my car, on my highway. Just give me toll now. It was not so clearly visible earlier,” he told Bloomberg.

Globally, however, Mr Ambani has still a long way to go reclaim his place in the Forbes top 10 rich list, where he was featured from 2008 to 2011.

Mr Ambani, who joined the billionaire list in 2006 after his split with his younger brother, had his best year in 2008 when he was the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of $43 billion — just $19 billion less than the richest person in the world.

Though Mr Ambani’s wealth halved in 2009 to $19.5 billion, his net worth hovered around $20 billion till this year. In 2018, Mr Ambani reclaimed his $40-billion net worth that he had in 2008 — after eight long years.

In the world, however, has undergone a drastic change in the last 10 years, with new-age technology companies and younger billionaires joining the rich list.

Despite Mr Ambani reclaiming his $40-billion mark, there is a $72 billion gap in terms of net worth from the world richest person in 2018 as against $19 billion in 2008.

Tags: deven choksey, reliance shares, ambani’s wealth

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham