Thursday, Aug 13, 2020 | Last Update : 12:00 PM IST

140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,328,405

61,252

Recovered

1,636,614

54,974

Deaths

46,188

835

Maharashtra53560136843518306 Tamil Nadu3086492506805159 Andhra Pradesh2445491547492203 Karnataka1886111055993398 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  Business   Companies  13 Aug 2020  India's cheapest remdesivir version launched by Zydus Cadila at Rs 2,800 per vial
Business, Companies

India's cheapest remdesivir version launched by Zydus Cadila at Rs 2,800 per vial

REUTERS
Published : Aug 13, 2020, 11:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2020, 11:01 am IST

The drug will be sold under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

Zydus Cadila launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir in India. (Photo- Twitter)
  Zydus Cadila launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir in India. (Photo- Twitter)

BENGALURU: Zydus Cadila on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19 following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world’s third-worst hit nation.

Zydus has priced it at 2,800 rupees ($37.44) per 100mg vial. It will be sold under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, the company said in a regulatory filing.

 

Officials in some Indian states had a few weeks ago complained of supply issues, but a top executive at drugmaker Cipla Ltd had earlier this week said the supplies were stabilising.

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after privately held Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Gilead has also entered into licensing agreements with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Syngene International Ltd to make remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries, including India.

India has reported a daily jump of more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for two weeks, with total cases as of Wednesday at 2.33 million.

 

Tags: zydus cadila, gilead sciences, antiviral drug, remdesivir, india, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From Business

China is extending an anti-dumping tariff on a fibre optic product made in India. (AP Photo)

China increases anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic product for 5 years

Britain’s Finance minister Rishi Sunak said that hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will. (AP Photo)

UK economy slips into recession with record 20.4% contraction, job loss fears mount

Medical technology company to invest Rs 1200 crores in Telangana. (Photo-Twitter)

Medtronic to invest Rs 1,200 crore to expand Hyderabad R&D center

Tax authorities raids Chinese entities for money laundering. (PTI Photo)

I-T Department raids premises of Chinese entities in money laundering case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham