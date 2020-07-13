Sundar Pichai announces Google's Rs 75,000 crore fund for India's digital economy

Investments will focus on four key areas of India's digitisation, he said

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years through 'Google for India Digitisation Fund'.

Addressing Google for India event, Pichai asserted that the latest move is a reflecion of the company's confidence in future of India and its digital economy.

"Today, I am excited to announce Google for India digitisation fund. Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore or USD 10 billion in India for next 5-7 years," Pichai said in a tweet.

Investments will focus on four key areas of India's digitisation, he said.

This includes, enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language, building new products and services relevant to India's unique needs, empowering businesses as they continue to embark in digital transformation, and leveraging technology and Artificial Intelligence for social good in areas like healthcare, education and agriculture.