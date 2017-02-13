No conflict between founders and board: Infosy's chairman R Seshasayee

Mumbai: Infosys chairman R Seshasayee on Monday came up with clarifications on recent rift in the IT bellwether. Vishal Sikka's $11 million annual salary was in line with best global standards, Seshasayee told media persons.

"Sikka's compensation tied to very high levels of target achievements," he said adding that Sikka's 'huge' remuneration has been explained earlier also.

The Infosys chairman added that Sikka's fixed compensation was trimmed to $4 milion from $5.08 million and that the postal ballot method adopted for raising the remuneration was as per accepted corporate governance norms.

Seshayee said that the IT major conducted a thorough probe after it received a complaint over the issue of hefty severance package given to former CFO Rajiv Bansal who had quit Infoys at the end of 2015. Bansal was given Rs 17.38 crore as leaving pay.

On the issue of conflict of interest related to Punita Sinha, wife of minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha, on Infosys board, Seshasayee said that for the IT major it was a pride to have her on board.

He also defended severance package extended to David Kennedy, former general counsel and chief compliance office at Infosys. Kennedy's quitting pay was also under crosshairs.

However, Seshasayee also hinted that the company would look into issues raised by each and every stakeholder.