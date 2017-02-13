The Asian Age | News

Infosys' revenue grew $400 mn every quarter: Sikka

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 12:05 pm IST

Chief executive says IT giant has managed to keep operating margins steady despite challenging environment.

Mumbai: Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka on Monday said that the company has recorded $400 million revenue every quarter since he joined the IT bellwether more than two years ago.

“Revenue has grown $400 million every quarter since I joined with steady margins,” The Economic Times quoted him as saying. Sikka who was speaking at Kotak Conference added that consulting business at the technology and software major continued to disappoint.

According to Sikka, the IT giant has managed to keep operating margins steady despite faced with a challenging environment. “Employee costs as percentage of revenues have declined,” he said. Execution on our strategy in last 2.5 years is showing results, he added.

The company’s core IT services business has grown steadily. “Focus remains on renew, innovate, automate,” Sikka said.

Sikka informed that number of $100 million accounts have increased from 12 to 18. Above $100 million accounts have doubled to 6. “Our endeavour is to move toward transformative projects from grassroot level,” Sikka said.

IT behemoth that has of late been mired in a hefty pay and severance controversy hoped by year end it would complete training of all of its employees on design thinking.

According to Sikka, visa was company's fastest growing account over past two years. The company has also seen improvement in its last three acquisitions.

