Infosys to release future roadmap in April: Salil Parekh

Published : Jan 12, 2018
Infosys' new CEO Salil Parekh.
Bengaluru: Infosys' new CEO Salil Parekh on Friday said he will lay out strategic priorities for the company by April, for which a review is underway.

In his first media interaction after taking charge as Infosys CEO and MD on January 2, Parekh on Friday said that his immediate priorities would include connecting with employees and clients to build a "roadmap for future" that will be announced in April.

Stressing that each of its clients is facing digital disruption, Parekh said that this creates an opportunity for the company.

He said that building on strategy initiated by Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani, the company is conducting a review structured around four dimensions, namely, new market opportunities, client relationships, people, and service offering portfolio.

"Over the next three months, I am meeting with several of our clients, employees, partners... working with our leadership team and the Board to test the assumption and the approach and then build a comprehensive view along with four critical elements," he said.

Parekh added that the entire exercise would be concluded by April when he lays out the "strategic priorities" for the company going forward.

Parekh was brought on board after the abrupt resignation of Vishal Sikka, who had quit in August following public spat with co-founders led by N R Narayana Murthy.

The founders had alleged corporate governance lapses and questioned the USD 200 million Panaya acquisition under previous management while also flagging the high severance pay to former employees.

Under Parekh, Infosys is now attempting to bring the focus back on growth and business.  

