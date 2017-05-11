The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

Business, Companies

SBI to levy Rs 25 for all ATM withdrawals from June 1

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 11, 2017, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 4:17 pm IST

Bank will also charge amount for exchange of 'sullied' notes worth and above Rs 5,000.

SBI is largest public sector lender.
 SBI is largest public sector lender.

Mumbai: State Bank of India, country's largest public sector lender, has said it will start levying Rs 25 for every withdrawal done at its automated teller machine or ATM kiosks, according to a report in The Financial Express.

The new charges will be applicable to SBI card holders as well and they will also be required to pay the levy. The bank has also clarified that it will also charge the amount for exchange of "sullied" notes worth and above Rs 5,000.

A public outcry broke out in Kerala after bank customers came to know that SBI has revised its ATM withdrawal charges. Many customers who were lined up at SBI cash kiosks expressed their anger.

 “This is outrageous and the central government is cheating the people. Ever since the demonetisation began, the Centre has been bullying people. This is going to be taken up in and out of parliament very strongly,” FE quoted CPI-M Lok Sabha member M B Rajesh as saying.

Popular film personality Shobi Thilakan was another big personality who slammed the recent government move which according to was “anti-people policy" of the central government.

Kerala has 880 State Bank of Travancore branches of which more than 400 were closed due to bank holiday. The state also has over 800 State Bank of India branches.

The recent move comes weeks after SBI made maintenance of monthly balance compulsory in savings accounts under metro, urban, semi-urban and rural categories.

Tags: sbi, state bank of india, atm withdrawals, transaction charges, exchange of notes, cash withdrawal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi's first Indian Mi Home opens in Bengaluru

2

Chhattisgarh: Toilets built under Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan 'stolen' from woman's home

3

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

4

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

5

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham