Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

Business, Companies

RBL Bank says it is financially strong, well capitalized

PTI
Published : Mar 11, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2020, 11:32 am IST

Shares of RBL Bank were trading at Rs 230.25, higher by 10.80 per cent over its previous close in early trade on BSE

Representational image (Twitter)
 Representational image (Twitter)

New Delhi: In the aftermath of Yes Bank crisis, Private sector lender RBL Bank on Wednesday said it is “well capitalised” and there is no adverse change in its asset quality.

The statement comes in the wake of the Yes Bank crisis, following which stock prices of various banks went sharply down.

“The management of RBL Bank wishes to address the prevailing concerns around the bank which is based on misinformation, and warrants clarification,” it said in a statement.

The lender further said that, “We wish to re-emphasize that RBL Bank is a fundamentally strong institution.  Rumours around financial health and stability of the institution especially in social media seem to be misplaced, motivated and not based on facts”.

The bank said it is well capitalised, has healthy liquidity, growth is on track and management remains firmly committed.

“There has been no material adverse change in the asset quality since we announced our Q3 financial results on January 22, 2020 and our guidance remains consistent,” the bank said.

The bank further added that it has a capital adequacy ratio of 16.08 per cent with Tier-1 at 15.02 per cent (significantly higher than the prescribed regulatory requirement at 11.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively).

“All our business segments are doing well, we continue to expand presence across newer geographies by adding branches and are also hiring more people as previously planned,” the statement said adding that the bank continues to attract additional deposits from retail, corporates and institutional segments.

Shares of RBL Bank were trading at Rs 230.25, higher by 10.80 per cent over its previous close in early trade on BSE.

The stock had witnessed significant downtrend and had slumped over 30 per cent in the previous two trading sessions.

Tags: rbl bank, yes bank, yes bank crisis, bse benchmark
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Infosys announced that they have terminated the three employees.

Three Infosys employees arrested for taking bribes from income tax-payers

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from YES Bank (PTI)

Yes Bank won't be merged with SBI: Prashant Kumar

Inflation eased to 6.80%, significantly lower than January’s 7.59%, according to the March 4-6 poll of more than 40 economists (PTI)

India's retail inflation remains above RBI target band

Roshni Kapoor (Twitter)

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni Kapoor stopped at Mumbai airport

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham