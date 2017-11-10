The Asian Age | News

Uber takes a stand for Delhi, suspends surge pricing during odd-even scheme

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 10:00 am IST

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi from November 13 as part of its pollution-tackling plan.

  Uber on Thursday said it will not levy dynamic or surge pricing during the odd-even car rule implementation in Delhi next week. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Taxi-hailing firm Uber on Thursday said it will not levy dynamic or surge pricing during the odd-even car rule implementation in Delhi next week.

"This is a moment of crisis and public health emergency in Delhi NCR. Uber is committed to fully supporting the odd- even scheme. As a first step, we have decided to suspend dynamic pricing during the odd-even days. Additionally, rides to and from metro stations will also ply on reduced fares," Uber India General Manager, North and Delhi NCR, Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement.

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.

The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will be exemption for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs.

Uber said it has started offering discounts on its taxi sharing rides UberPool.

"We are also securing anti-pollution masks for staff as well as our driver partners. Masks are being made available on priority at all our driver touch-points and driver support centres," the statement said.  

