The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

Business, Companies

Sebi moves SC against Sahara for 'obstruction' of Aamby Valley auction

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 11:57 am IST

This move comes despite the apex court’s direction to go ahead with the scheduled auction of Aamby Valley property in Maharashtra.

Markets regulator Sebi has moved a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Sahara for alleged obstruction in the auction of Amby Valley project. (Photo: PTI)
 Markets regulator Sebi has moved a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Sahara for alleged obstruction in the auction of Amby Valley project. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has moved a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Subrata Roy's Sahara Group for alleged obstruction in the auction of Aamby Valley project.

This move comes despite the apex court’s direction in September to go ahead with the scheduled auction of Aamby Valley property in Maharashtra, as it rejected Sahara Group Chief Subrata Roy's plea for some more time.

In its petition on Tuesday, Sebi told the Supreme Court that Sahara had not paid money to all the investors while the latter claimed that it had almost paid more than 75 per cent of the due.

In August, the Supreme Court had asked the embattled group to deposit Rs 1,500 crore in a dedicated Sebi account by September 7. It had also said that the Aamby Valley auction process would be stopped if the company furnished the payment in time.

The Aamby Valley auction process kicked off on August 14, with the official liquidator inviting bids at a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore.

Sebi had moved the Supreme Court in August 2014 to recover Rs 36,000 crore from Subrata Roy's group to refund investors who had purchased securities from two group firms. 

Tags: sahara chief subroto roy, sahara group, sebi, supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

What a pig! Girl travels 650 kms to meet lover only to be stood up

2

Woman delivers baby girl on Mumbai local train; mother child stable

3

Nepal's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts school

4

Lenovo K8 Plus review: A feature-packed budget alternative

5

British company launches service to scatter ashes in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham