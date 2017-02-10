The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 10, 2017 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane strengthened India’s position on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Kohli marches on as India dominate proceedings
 
Business, Companies

Infosys refutes rift between founders and executives

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2017, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2017, 10:30 am IST

Company says its team is committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility to act in overall interest of shareholders.

Infosys chief executive officer Vishal Sikka.
 Infosys chief executive officer Vishal Sikka.

New Delhi: Mired in controversy centring around differences between its founders and the management, Infosys today denied any governance lapses and emphasised that its board is "fully aligned with the strategic direction" of CEO Vishal Sikka.

Taking a strong stand on issues — purportedly raised by the founders — such as CEO's compensation and severance pay of former employees, Infosys said while the board appreciates and respects inputs from the founders, it is committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility to "act independently".

"The board is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Dr Vishal Sikka and is very appreciative of the initiatives taken by him in pursuance of this transformation," Infosys Chairman R Seshasayee said.

He further said: "Vishal and the board, while being pleased with the company's resumption of industry-leading performance on many parameters, are keen to further accelerate the progress and achieve even more shareholder value increase, on the foundation of sound governance."

Over the past few days, the Bengaluru-based firm has come under fire over purported differences between some of the founders and the Infosys board. Infosys has maintained that all decisions were made "in the overall interest of the company" and that it has made "full disclosures" on all developments.

However, Infosys' former chief financial officer T V Mohandas Pai has recently said the board should give a detailed answer and not take shelter under "bland" statement that decisions were taken in the interest of the company, which further added to the speculations.

Defending the board, Infosys today said its team is independent and professional. "The independent directors have no interest other than their commitment to enable this great institution that has been assiduously built by the iconic founders to succeed," it added.

Stating that the board appreciates and respects inputs from the founders, Infosys said the team is "committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility to act independently and in the overall interest of the shareholders".

To formalise this process, the board has recently appointed Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to receive various inputs from promoters and other key stakeholders, evaluate them and make recommendations to the board.

"This will be an ongoing process for some time. The company will take every step to uphold the standards of governance processes, of which the company has always been an exemplar," it said.

Besides, the board has full confidence in the leadership of Seshasayee to steer this company in these "challenging times", Infosys' senior-most board member and Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Jeff Lehman said.

The Infosys founders, along with their family members, owned 12.75 per cent in the company at the end of December 2016, as per the data available on BSE. Sikka has also written to employees asking them not to get distracted by speculations that question the company's commitment to "governance, integrity and values".

He asked them to keep a "sharp focus" on executing the company's strategy, which is bolstered by its services like Mana, Skava, Edge, Panaya and cloud services.

"...let us keep a sharp focus on the execution of our strategy. Let us not get distracted by media speculation that is designed to stir up gossip or rehash old rumours or speculate on the unknowns, around visas, or anything that questions our commitment to governance, integrity and values, in order to generate headlines and create, in the words of The Wire, Eardrum Buzz," Sikka said in an internal mail.

Tags: infosys, vishal sikka, corporate governance, severance package, it, software

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Kohli marches on as India dominate proceedings

2

Shraddha Kapoor confirmed as actress opposite Aamir, Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan?

3

72-yr-old Italian woman donates Rs 28 lakh gold crown, studded with gems, to Shirdi Saibaba

4

Ancient Incas quinoa could be the ‘grain of the future’

5

Who controls your smartphone? Companies blur lines

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham