The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 09, 2017 | Last Update : 06:46 PM IST

Business, Companies

Mistry was asked to resign before his ouster: Tata Sons

PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2017, 6:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2017, 6:01 pm IST

Holding company of Tata firms says it removed Mistry after he showed 'little or no signs of improvement' in his performance.

Ratan Tata.
 Ratan Tata.

Mumbai: Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata had personally asked Cyrus P Mistry to resign as chairman of Tata Sons as the board had lost faith in him, but his refusal led to the removal via majority vote.

In a para-by-para response to the petition filed by investment firms associated with Mistry's family against his removal, Tata Sons - the holding company of the USD 103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate - told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that Mistry was removed as Chairman on October 24 last year after "little or no signs of improvement" in his leadership.

Seven out of the nine directors of Tata Sons voted for his replacement after Farida Khambata abstained and Mistry was declared ineligible to vote as he was an interest director.

"Before the commencement of the board meeting of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016, Ratan N Tata and (director) Nitin Nohria personally spoke to Cyrus Mistry and offered Cyrus Mistry an opportunity to resign voluntarily as Executive Chairman. However, Cyrus Mistry refused to do so," Tata Sons said in 204-page affidavit.

Stating that the decision was not taken suddenly or in haste, it said the removal "was the result of a chain of events that led to a growing trust and confidence deficit that had to be addressed without delay".

During his four years at the helm, "several disturbing facts" emerged about his leadership including insufficient details and discipline on capital allocation decisions, slow execution on problems, strategic Plan and Business Plan lacking specificity and follow-through, no meaningful steps to enter new growth businesses and weak top management team.

The affidavit said Mistry was reluctant to accept and fully embrace the terms in the Articles of Association that spelled out the governance structure of Tata Sons and certain rights of the Tata Trusts and the Trust Nominee Directors -- terms which he himself had participated in finalising through extensive meetings and discussions with representatives of the Tata Trusts and external advisers.

Mistry in a "systemic and planned manner" reduced the representation of Tata Sons' directors on the boards of other major Tata Companies. As several directors of Tata Sons on the board of Tata companies retired, he did not appoint any directors of Tata Sons on the boards of other Tata Companies, as was the practice in the past.

The affidavit said: "This systematic dilution weakened the bind through which Tata values, ethos, governance principles, group strategies were to be implemented across the Tata Group companies.

"In most of the cases, Mistry ensured that he was the only director who was common to Tata Sons and Tata Group companies. Effectively making himself the only 'channel' between Tata Sons and Tata group companies. Mistry's actions were deliberately weakening the Tata Group structure which was inimical to Tata Sons' interest and therefore, the mismanagement, if any has been perpetrated by Mistry."

Tags: ratan tata, cyrus mistry, tata sons, nclt
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Do not know how to use debit, credit cards, says minister

2

This song is a punny ode to demonetisation woes

3

Magicians attempt to catch bullet in mouth goes wrong

4

German party asks state to pay sex costs of disabled

5

Priyanka dazzles in her stunning golden oufit at Golden Globes

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham