The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

Business, Companies

Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Villa in Goa sold for Rs 73 cr

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 2:09 pm IST

An SBI-led group of banks had earlier failed to auction the property on three occasions.

Vijay Mallya had founded Kingfisher Airlines. (Photo: PTI)
 Vijay Mallya had founded Kingfisher Airlines. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A group of lenders led by the State Bank of India has at last managed to sell Kingfisher Villa in Goa for Rs 73 crore, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Earlier, the banks failed to auction the property on three occasions as no bidders had turned up. Previous reserve prices for the failed auction were Rs 85.29 crore and Rs 81 crore. This time the reserve price was Rs 73 crore to attract more bidders.

The sale of the property is part of banks' attempts towards recovering Rs 9,000 crore loan that included interest money from Vijay Mallya who now faces extradition from the UK.

Mallya had taken loans to start and run Kingfisher Airlines that has long been grounded as the carrier had gone bankrupt. Mallya had earlier in a tweet blamed faulty engines in the aircraft for the crashing of the carrier.

The embattled businessman Vijay Mallya living in a self-imposed exile in the UK once threw lavish parties at this sprawling beach bungalow in Goa where his celebrity friends spent 'good times' with him.

The report said that actor-producer and businessman Sachin Joshi's Viiking Media & Entertainment has purchased the property for Rs 73 crore and has paid Rs 1 lakh extra to fulfill some terms and conditions.

"The prime property is located in Goa's Candolim and had become legendary for the parties that the high-flying Mallya threw at the villa," the repot said.

Tags: vijay mallya, extradition, kinfisher villa, goa, sbi, group of lenders, kingfisher airlines
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung topples Google in VR porn preference

2

Get 10,000 views to start making money: YouTube

3

IPL: Shah Rukh and AbRam are ecstatic as they see their team cruise to victory

4

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

5

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham