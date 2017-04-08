The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017

Business, Companies

'TRAI did not use powers to stop Jio Summer Surprise'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 11:08 am IST

Experts say instead of issuing tough binding order, TRAI just released an 'advisory' against three months free plan.

Reliance Jio offered two consecutive free plans in 180 days.
 Reliance Jio offered two consecutive free plans in 180 days.

Mumbai: Telecom regulator TRAI on Thursday ‘advised’ Reliance Jio to stop Summer Surprise, company’s offer within an offer, that promised a complimentary three months free data.

However, regulatory experts are of the view that TRAI did not use its powers granted to it under TRAI Act to issue an order to Reliance Jio to stop Summer Surprise immediately, according to a report on Financial Express.

"Trai chairman R S Sharma had told PTI, “We examined it (tariff) and found that it was not in accordance with regulatory framework, so we advised them to stop it.”

Instead of issuing a tough binding order, TRAI just gave an advise and merely said that Jio's Summer Surprise was not in sync with regulatory framework governing country's telecom sector.

Reliance Jio late on Thursday had said that it was stopping Summer Surprise as TRAI has advised it to do so. However, Jio did not specify as to exactly when it will stop three months free offer.

Jio just said it has accepted the order and will abide by it saying, "will stop Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days". Interestingly, Jio had indicated that customers who opted for Summer Surprise before discontinuation of service will continue to get  complimentary benefits.

Incumbent telecom operators, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have already raised TRAI's "lenient" approach towards Reliance Jio's free offers at Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal.

"TDSAT has asked several inconvenient questions to Trai with regard to its handling of the promotional offer and asked it to review its stance and revert to it," FE report said.

