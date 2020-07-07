Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 | Last Update : 12:58 PM IST

Infosys brings back 200 stranded employees, families from US

PTI
Published : Jul 7, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2020, 11:52 am IST

The company brought these people back from San Francisco via a special chartered flight that landed in Bengaluru

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys has brought back over 200 of its employees and their families, who were stranded in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, according to a senior company executive.

The company brought these people back from San Francisco via a special chartered flight that landed in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

 

"Infosys chartered flight took off from SFO (San Francisco) last night bringing hundreds of employees and families home to Bangalore," Infosys Associate Vice President - Retail, CPG and Logistics Samir Gosavi said in a LinkedIn post.

Infosys did not comment on the development.

According to sources, 206 individuals, including Infosys employees and their family members, were brought back.

These individuals were stranded in the US after international flights were suspended following the coronavirus virus outbreak and the resultant lockdown, a person said.

The employees were a mix of those working on client sites as well some who had travelled to the US for some meeting or event, another person said.

The US is the biggest market for Indian IT services firms accounting for the biggest share of their revenues. For Infosys, North America accounted for over 60 per cent of its revenue for the quarter ended March 2020.

