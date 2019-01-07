The Asian Age | News

SC seeks response from Anil Ambani on Ericsson's contempt petition

Published : Jan 7, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2019, 12:04 pm IST

The bench then directed R Com to deposit a demand draft of Rs 118 crore in the registry.

Reliance Communication Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani.
 Reliance Communication Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani and others on a contempt petition filed by Ericsson India over non-payment of its dues.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman sought a response from Ambani and others in four weeks. Appearing for R Com, senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi asked the court to accept Rs 118 crore towards outstanding dues to Ericsson India to establish its bonafide.

The counsel appearing for Ericsson, however, refused to accept the amount and said the entire outstanding sum of Rs 550 crore should be deposited. The bench then directed R Com to deposit a demand draft of Rs 118 crore in the registry. 

