Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:00 PM IST

Business, Companies

Boeing says India may order 2,380 jets from planemakers over 20 years

REUTERS
Published : Nov 6, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2019, 12:42 pm IST

The company expected the model to return to commission in the fourth quarter in the United States.

India’s passenger traffic had risen at around 20 per cent in recent years, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. (Photo:AP)
 India’s passenger traffic had risen at around 20 per cent in recent years, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. (Photo:AP)

Boeing Co forecast Indian airlines will order up to 2,380 planes from global planemakers over the next 20 years, 80 more than it predicted last year.

Darren Hulst, a senior marketing executive at Boeing, also confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that it was working with regulators on returning the 737 MAX to service and that the company expected the model to return to commission in the fourth quarter in the United States.

India’s passenger traffic had risen at around 20 per cent in recent years, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, but growth has stumbled this year following the collapse of Jet Airways Ltd in April and softer economic conditions.

At present, Airbus SE has the dominant market share in the country, where the largest airline, Interglobe Aviation Ltd’s IndiGo, operates an all-A320 family fleet and last month ordered another 300 of the planes.

Tags: boeing, jets, order, airplane
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The government last month had approved a plum Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.

BSNL rolls out VRS scheme; expects 70,000-80,000 employees to avail it

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Yes Bank and HUL, spurting up to 2.64 per cent. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sensex jumps 222 points to close at record high of 40,470

The crisis began after an alleged Rs 4,355-crore scam came to light. (Photo: PTI)

PMC depositors gather outside RBI Delhi, demand assurance from central bank

Rs 38,870 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday due to subdued global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

Gold drops Rs 301, silver too tumbles Rs 906

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are the fastest Android phones as of October 2019

2

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

3

Gone in 60 seconds! OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sells out in a minute

4

You along with 90 per cent of the world’s internet users are being watched

5

Mind-blowing iPhone 12 renders leak; is this the future for smartphones?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham