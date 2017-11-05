The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 05, 2017 | Last Update : 01:35 PM IST

Business, Companies

Air India to sell 2 properties to SBI, may fetch Rs 50 crore

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2017, 1:19 pm IST

Air India recently sought loans worth over Rs 1,500 crore to meet working capital requirements.

Under the plan, the carrier is to get financial assistance to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore over a 10-year period.
 Under the plan, the carrier is to get financial assistance to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore over a 10-year period.

New Delhi: Scouting for funds, Air India is in advanced discussions with public sector lender SBI for sale of at least two residential properties that could net nearly Rs 50 crore, airline and banking sources said.

While the government moves ahead with the process for strategic stake sale, the loss-making airline continues to work on the strategy to divest non-core assets. Saddled with more than Rs 50,000 crore debt, Air India recently sought loans worth over Rs 1,500 crore to meet working capital requirements.

Against the backdrop of the severe financial crunch, the airline's talks with the State Bank of India (SBI) assumes significance in terms of raising additional monetary resources.

The discussions between Air India and SBI are at an advanced stage with respect to sale of two residential properties in South Mumbai, sources told PTI. While the final contours of the deal are being worked out, an airline source said the sale is expected to fetch around Rs 46 crore.

Despite trying to dispose of such assets, so far Air India has managed to sell only four of its flats in Mumbai to SBI for Rs 90 crore. These properties are located at upmarket Peddar Road in South Mumbai.

The carrier has been in possession of some properties which are lying vacant and unused for a long time. These include parcels of land as well as residential and commercial estate in India and abroad.

Among others, the carrier has leased out almost the entire space at its previous headquarters at Nariman Point to various government agencies.

As per the turnaround/financial restructuring plan approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) back in 2012, Air India is required to monetise its assets and generate Rs 5,000 crore by way of sale, leasing or developing an asset as a joint venture.

Under the plan, the carrier is to get financial assistance to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore over a 10-year period.  

Tags: air india, sbi, residential properties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone back together after rumoured tiff?

2

Asia has expectations from Trump’s five nation trip

3

Tiger walks 700 kilometres to return to city he loves

4

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

5

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham