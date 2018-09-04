The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018 | Last Update : 03:14 PM IST

Business, Companies

Air India gets Rs 2100 crore govt guaranteed borrowing: R N Choubey

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 1:56 pm IST

The disinvestment plan of Air India was stalled, due to lack of interest shown by bidders.

The debt-ridden national carrier Air India on Monday has recieved Rs 2,100 crore from the government as guaranteed borrowing, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.
 The debt-ridden national carrier Air India on Monday has recieved Rs 2,100 crore from the government as guaranteed borrowing, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Mumbai: The debt-ridden national carrier Air India on Monday has recieved Rs 2,100 crore from the government as guaranteed borrowing, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.

R N Choubey, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, was qouted saying, "Air India gets Rs 2,100 crore government guaranteed borrowing", as per reports from ANI.

Earlier, the disinvestment plan of Air India was stalled, due to no interest shown by any bidder. The carrier's debt burden was more than Rs 48,000 crore at the end of March 2017. So far, the airline has received more than Rs 27,000 crore worth equity infusion.

Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey had said that the government had expectation of better participation for the stake sale plan of the debt-ridden airline. He also said that the government is re-thinking on the strategy of stake sale. In the current fiscal, Air India has recieved an equity infusion of Rs 650 crore.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Tags: air india, national carrier, r n choubey, civil aviation secretary
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

2

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

3

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

4

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

5

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham