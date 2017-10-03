The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

Business, Companies

Petrol, diesel to go cheaper as excise duty cut by Rs 2 a litre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 7:55 pm IST

Cut in excise on diesel and petrol will cost government an additional burden of Rs 26,000 crore in a full year.

Arun Jaitley says cut excise was done with an aim to protect interests of common man.
 Arun Jaitley says cut excise was done with an aim to protect interests of common man.

Mumbai: A day before the Reserve Bank of India, RBI, starts its two days monetary policy meet on October 3, the government on Tuesday slashed excise duty on essential fuels diesel and petrol by Rs 2 per litre.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a series of tweets announced the decision and termed the recent step pro-people and pro-common man.

He confirmed the news by tweeting, "Govt of India has reduced Basic Excise Duty rate on Petrol & Diesel [both branded and unbranded] by Rs. 2 per litre w.e.f. 4th October,2017."

This decision has also been taken by the Government of India in order to protect the interest of common man, Jaitley added. The cut in excise on diesel and petrol would put an additional burden on ex-chequer as according to Jaitley the move will bring some revenue loss to the government.

"Revenue loss on a/c of these reductions in excise duty is about Rs 26,000 crore in full year & Rs 13,000 crore in remaining part of Current FY," he added. The step has been taken after taking into consideration the rising global crude oil prices and with an aim to prevent any spillover of its impact on Indian economy.

"This has been done to cushion the impact of rising international prices of crude petroleum oil & petrol & diesel on their Retail Sale Prices," the finance minister explained.

Tags: arun jaitley, petrol prices, diesel prices, excise duty, excise on fuel, petrol diesel to go cheaper
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens

2

Kerala High Court grants Dileep bail in actress abduction case

3

Hardik Pandya keeps his word to brother Krunal with successful India-Australia ODI series

4

Protein in tears, egg whites may help generate electricity

5

Chess player banned by Iran national team over hijab joins US team

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham