The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 01, 2018 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

Business, Companies

Revival package of Air India in final stages, says Jayant Sinha

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 5:38 pm IST

The revival package is being undertaken after the govt failed to divest the national carrier to private operators.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Monday said that the revival package of debt-ridden Air India was at its final stage and would be announced soon.
 Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Monday said that the revival package of debt-ridden Air India was at its final stage and would be announced soon.

Kolkata: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Monday said that the revival package of debt-ridden Air India was at its final stage and would be announced soon.

The revival package is being undertaken after the government failed to divest the national carrier to private operators due to huge liabilities.

"We have devised a four-pronged strategy for the revival of Air India. The revival package is in the final stage and will be sent soon for approval after which the announcement will be done", Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of the AGM of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

The reforms of AI would be firstly financial, secondly to make it a professional board-managed company, thirdly to make the airline successful and competitive and lastly to improve the quality and skills of the existing workforce.

"This is a very complicated analysis", he said.

Talking about the `Navnirman' initiative of the government, he said Rs one lakh crore would be invested in airports to raise capacity to handle one billion passengers annually, besides building airport infrastructure and improving air traffic management.

Regarding the Kolkata international airport, he said there is need to add significant capacity but how and when it would be done needed to be worked out.

Tags: civil aviation, jayant sinha, air india, revival package
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

2

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

3

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

4

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

5

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham