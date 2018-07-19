The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018

Business

Reserve Bank of India to shortly issue lavender coloured Rs 100 notes

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 3:42 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 3:42 pm IST

The existing 100 rupee note will continue to be legal tender, as told by RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to introduce a new Rs 100 denomination note. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The Reserve Bank of India is set to introduce a new Rs 100 denomination note. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India is set to introduce a new Rs 100 denomination note, the new note is expected to roll-out in August or September. The new note will be lighter than the old note and slightly bigger than the Rs 10 note.

According to RBI, the new denomination has motif of “RANI KI VAV” on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage, as per report from ANI. The base colour of the note is Lavender.

The existing 100 rupee note will continue to be legal tender, as told by RBI. The printing of the new Rs 100 denomination note has already started at the printing press in Diwas. New micro-security features has also been added to the new Rs 100 note, it will be visible only under ultraviolet light.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Tags: reserve bank of india, new denomination notes, demonitisation, new currency note
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

