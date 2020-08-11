Eminent Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies hours after testing positive for coronavirus

He had been admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Indore

Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday, hours after he had tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus. He had been admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Indore.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori, 70, had tweeted.

Indori was undergoing treatment in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, where the chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi had said that the poet suffered from pneumonia and was being given oxygen.

Indori's son said his father was suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes.